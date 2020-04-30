Malawi: Presidential Taskforce On COVID-19 Suspends Special Allowance

30 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Newly appointed Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus has suspended the special allowance for Cabinet ministers and members of parliament which has caused an uproar.

Ministers Jappie Mhango (L) and Mark Botomani under fire for 'mafia talk' on allowances

The taskforce chair ministry of Disaster Preparedness and Public Events' principal secretary said the K450 000 per day for Cabinet ministers and K350 000 per day for members of parliament has been suspended pending further consultations.

"No one has been paid that amount yet, we have put it on hold until we make further consultations on the matter," he said.

He, however, said that the Cabinet ministers and the members of parliament will be required to move around on covid-19 mission and they would need allowances for food, accommodation and fuel.

"They will need to see how prepared are councils on the epidemic," he said.

This comes at a time when Malawians are asking Health minister Jappie Mhango and Information minister Mark Botomani to resign over the matter.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Rwandan President Sacks Fifth Cabinet Member

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.