Malawi: Presidential Taskforce On COVID-19 Suspends Special Allowance

Newly appointed Presidential Taskforce on Coronavirus has suspended the special allowance for Cabinet ministers and members of parliament which has caused an uproar.

Ministers Jappie Mhango (L) and Mark Botomani under fire for 'mafia talk' on allowances

The taskforce chair ministry of Disaster Preparedness and Public Events' principal secretary said the K450 000 per day for Cabinet ministers and K350 000 per day for members of parliament has been suspended pending further consultations.

"No one has been paid that amount yet, we have put it on hold until we make further consultations on the matter," he said.

He, however, said that the Cabinet ministers and the members of parliament will be required to move around on covid-19 mission and they would need allowances for food, accommodation and fuel.

"They will need to see how prepared are councils on the epidemic," he said.

This comes at a time when Malawians are asking Health minister Jappie Mhango and Information minister Mark Botomani to resign over the matter.

