Namibia: Man Held for Fatal Drug Overdose

23 April 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Selma Ikela

The police yesterday arrested a 28-year-old man who was found in possession of 38 ballies of cannabis.

The man was questioned following the death of two men who died from suspected drug overdose on Tuesday in Otjomuise's 7de Laan.

The victims are aged 21 and 22, while another man is reportedly in a critical state in hospital. Police spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi said they couldn't say at this stage whether the man sold the drugs to the two victims.

Shikwambi told New Era on Tuesday afternoon that according to preliminary investigations, there is a possibility of drug overdose. She said the three were seen smoking mandrax tablets. They were later seen allegedly vomiting and in unstable state. The deceased were identified as 22-year-old Romalo Brown and Lorenzo Edward Einbeck (21). Shikwambi added several people were questioned yesterday with regards to the events that led to the deaths of the two men. "They are young, that is the concern," lamented Shikwambi who appealed to whoever has more information to come fourth. She said post-mortems would be conducted to determine the causes of death. Meanwhile, a community activist from Otjomuise Nelson Shipandeni said he personally knew the two young men who died on Tuesday. He said more people came out upon hearing that the two men died from a suspected drug overdose. "I am urging our people to refrain from drug use because it is proven drug kills. Those selling drugs should resort to selling other stuff, they should look at alternative sources of income because drugs are ruining the community," said Shipandeni, while adding there is a lack of entertainment and recreational for people in Otjomuise and it is one of the reasons why people resort to drugs

