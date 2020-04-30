Zimbabwe's COVID-19 Cases Jump to 40

Zimbabwe's Covid19 cases have increased to 40 with the country recording 8 more cases in a single day, the highest single jump since the outbreak was first confirmed last month.

In its daily updates on the Covid-19 situation in the country, the Ministry of Health said of the eight new cases, six were recorded in Harare and two were recorded in Bulawayo.

The Ministry did not give further details on Harare's new cases while in Bulawayo's two cases, one is a returnee from the United Kingdom and the other has no history of travel.