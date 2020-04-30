Botswana: Masisi Receives Donation

Gaborone — President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi has received donations of P10.4 million from different companies and an individual towards the COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Chief executive officer of Choppies Enterprises, Mr Ramachandran Ottapathu donated P5 million in his individual capacity, Choppies Enterprises P3.4 million, JB Sports and Far Properties P1 million each.

Receiving the donation, President Masisi expressed gratitude to all those that extended support to the course as well as those who would follow suit.

He said he was grateful that the donors were participants in the global gesture and that their generosity would contribute significantly towards the fight against the pandemic.

President Masisi said in line with government's commitment to accountability and transparency, an exercise to publish names of donors was ongoing.

He said while this was mainly meant to build public confidence with regard to management of resources, it further served to show appreciation to the donors for their kindness towards the less fortunate Batswana.

Furthermore, he said the COVID-19 Relief Fund offered an opportunity for all to participate in fighting the pandemic, adding that the honours was upon businesses to show patriotism and corporate social responsibility.

"Over the past few weeks, I have observed with a sense of appreciation and pride as Batswana from all walks of life as well as organisations operating in Botswana made hearty and generous contribution to the ongoing fight against effects of COVID-19 on both our people and our economy," he said.

President Masisi also thanked the management of Choppies for being a reliable partner in nation building, saying that throughout the company's existence, it always seized every opportunity to give back to the community.

Meanwhile, Minister for Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration, Mr Kabo Morwaeng said the donation would go a long way in relieving Batswana of the burden that this period had placed upon them.

He said the COVID-19 Relief Fund was launched over a month ago and government made a seed deposit of P2 billion into it and a request extended to the nation to contribute.

For his part, Mr Ottapathu said Botswana should emerge from these trying times as an example to the world. He also said this was the time which government needed all the support and the private sector should be encouraged to do better towards the containment of the virus and helping the less fortunate.

Source : BOPA