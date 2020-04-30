Tunisia: COVID-19 - Five More Confirmed Cases, No Deaths Recorded

29 April 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Five more confirmed cases of coronavirus were announced on Wednesday by the Ministry of Public Health.

As of April 28, 2020, 5 more confirmed cases of Coronavirus have been recorded in addition to 42 other positive cases among the former confirmed cases out of 585 tests performed, including 105 tests as part of the follow-up of former patients, the ministerial department said in its daily assessment.

The number of contaminations thus amounts to 980 out of a total of 22,062 tests performed.

The cases of contamination by the virus are distributed as follows: Tunis (211), Ariana (97), Ben Arous (94), La Manouba (39), Nabeul (13), Zaghouan (3), Bizerte (25), Beja (3), Jendouba (1), Le Kef (6), Siliana (3), Sousse (82), Monastir (37), Mahdia (16), Sfax (36), Kairouan (6), Kasserine (9), Sidi Bouzid (5), Gabes (23), Médenine (87), Tataouine (36), Gafsa (44), Tozeur (5) and Kebili (99).

The ministry also specified that 294 patients are recovering and 20 others are currently admitted in the resuscitation units.

The number of patients currently hospitalised (not including those admitted to resuscitation units) is 72.

The death toll is stable at 40. No cases have been recorded since April 27.

The Ministry has also stated that laboratory tests are mainly carried out on persons suspected of having contracted the virus and those who have been in contact with confirmed cases.

The ministry urged citizens to fully comply with the law and to use sanitary isolation and general lockdown measures in all parts of the country to limit the spread of the virus.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.