Namibia: DBN Suspends Four Staff Members

29 April 2020
New Era (Windhoek)

The Development Bank of Namibia has suspended four of its employees, pending an investigation into alleged breach of the bank's operational standards. The suspensions were effected as a result of anonymous tip-offs received.

"In order to ensure public confidence in the integrity of the Development Bank of Namibia, the bank uses an anonymous tip-off platform, where members of the public can report alleged irregularities or misconduct they observe. The bank takes such reports seriously, and reports are investigated objectively," read a statement by DBN spokesperson Di-Anna Grobler.

She noted that the investigations would be carried out by external investigators to ensure impartiality.

"Recommendations on the findings will be submitted to the DBN board. In the interim, internal measures have been fully instituted to provide continued seamless services to both internal and external stakeholders in the absence of the affected employees," Grobler stated.

She continued that the bank holds its employees to high ethical standards in the execution of their work and necessary systems and processes are in place to manage employee conduct.

"Deviations from the norm are handled expeditiously to restore public trust. All parties have been encouraged to render full support to the investigators in the matter in order to have a speedy completion of the exercise. While the investigation is ongoing, no further public details will be available in accordance with the bank's policies," Grobler said.

