Zimbabwe: 'Buyanga a Victim of Zanu-PF Factional Fights'

Businessman Frank Buyanga's estranged girlfriend Ms Chantelle Muteswa is being used to settle political scores as factionalism in Zanu-PF escalates, sources have revealed.

Sources close to the developments said Ms Muteswa could be used to weaken the businessman who is aligned to a certain faction in the ruling party.

"His case is now complicated because it is being used to settle political scores. The twists and turns are clear that it has been an orchestrated game," the source said.

On Wednesday, Commissioner General of the Zimbabwe Republic Police Godwin Matanga who is the 3rd responded in the matter filed a notice of opposition.

He said the applicant (Buyanga) was being investigated for kidnaping the child Alexander Sadiqi from the lawful custody and that he was approaching the courts with dirty hands because he failed to return the child in 24 hours.

Those close to the developments said there was more to the case than that of custodianship of their son Alexander Sadiqi.

"Remember he once wrote to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission complaining about the way the case has been handled but nothing concrete came out of it. Now we have the Commissioner General saying they have invoked Interpol to locate him and the child," he said.

Recently the businessman's lawyers said the issues was being reduced to political.

A recent statement prepared by his South African attorney William Wilcock, Buyanga claims that his failure to get help from authorities after his estranged wife Chantelle Muteswa had kidnapped the boy on March 11, 2020 from a police station has shown how much they (authorities) are captured in the matter.

"Mr Sadiqi has been a victim of corruption from various Government departments in Zimbabwe, which is evident from the fact that after Ms Chantelle Muteswa kidnapped his son from a police station on 11 March 2020, no authorities, police or court officials were willing to assist Mr Sadiqi in locating his son or attempting to have him returned. Complaints were filed at numerous police stations against Ms Muteswa, yet nothing resulted from these complaints," reads the statement.