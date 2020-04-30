Liberia: Pres. Weah to Test for COVID 19

-As Securities investigate NPHIL officials

President George Weah is expected to lay speculations about his health to rest as he prepares to undergo testing for the deadly coronavirus, Presidential Spokesperson Isaac Solo Kelgbeh told this paper Wednesday via telephone.

"President Weah will do his test very soon," Mr. Kelgbeh told the New Dawn as he dismissed increasing rumors here which purport that the President is COVID 19 positive.Mr. Kelgbeh explains that Mr. Weah has been self-isolating since the COVID 19 confirmed index case here-Nathaniel Blamah and has not reported to his temporary office at the Foreign Ministry since then.

"President Weah has been working from home. He holds large meetings at his Jamaica Resort and small group meetings at his residence. He attended the April 23, (2020) ECOWAS Summit from his residence," Kelgbeh said.

In an earlier prepared statement issued on April 2 about the President's health, Kelgbeh stated that President Weah is in good health. He described the reports about the President's health as false and a blatantlie.

He noted that Weah has never been tested by anyone or any entity, and that he has been in a clean state of health.

The Presidential Press Secretary noted in that statement that since the President declared the state of emergency in the country, he has been in self-isolation, conducting official meetings virtually.

The rumors about the President's testing positive of COVID-19 spiraled after Liberia's Drugs Enforcement Agency Director General Col. Marcus Soko was reported to have died from COVID-19 last week and the subsequent infections of Justice Minister and Attorney General, Cllr. Frank Musa Dean and Information Minister Eugene Nagbe putting several other senior officials of government risk.

The rumor gained momentum when photograph of President Weah attending the just ended April 23 ECOWAS Summit surfaced with Mr. Nagbe seated a distance behind him wearing a protective gear.

But Kelgbeh says at no time did Mr. Weah come in contact with Cllr. Dean or even have physical contact with Nagbe.

"The president has never had one-on-one with the Justice Minister. As you could see from the photograph on the April 23 ECOWAS Summit (Minister) Nagbe was there but did not have any physical contact with the president," Kelgbeh opines.

Meanwhile, there are reports that members of the National Security apparatus have begun investigating lab technicians at the National Public Health Institute or NPHIL over leaked lab results of officials.

There were reports that the Lab result of Foreign Minister Gbehzongar Findley, leaked even before the Law technicians could reach their offices 15 minutes after they left the minister's home.

On the deployment of the AFL Soldiers at the President's residence, Kelgbeh said they were deployed after the president declared the state of emergency and it had nothing to do with lack of confidence in the EPS personnel simply because a mad man attempted to enter the President's compound when he was spotted at the rear security booth.