Ethiopia: Travel Alert - Further Reduction of Flights to the United States

press release

Location: Ethiopia

Event: Ethiopian Airlines Further Reduces Flights to the United States/Turkish Airways Flights Remain Suspended Until at Least May 20

The U.S. Embassy continues to track severe reductions in the number of commercial flights departing from Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa to the United States. Given the current situation, we recommend for the time being that you book Washington Dulles Airport as your connection or final destination rather than one of Ethiopian Airlines' other destinations in the U.S. This will increase the likelihood that your flight will depart as scheduled.

Please note that Ethiopian Airlines has cancelled flights, even those to Washington, D.C. with limited notice due to low passenger loads.

If your flight is cancelled or delayed to another day, you should ask to be re-booked on the next available flight to the United States, even if this results in a change of destination airports. The Embassy is unable to assist you in booking or re-booking your flight. We do encourage you to explore all your options and all possible routes to get tothe United States, even if that means not arriving at your preferred airport.

Many citizens holding tickets on Turkish Airlines have contacted the Embassy regarding their flights home. Yesterday, Turkish Airlines announced that all international flights are suspended until May 20, 2020 in accordance with regulations promulgated by the Republic of Turkey.

Actions to Take:

Have a plan to depart from Ethiopia that does not rely on U.S. government assistance.

Check with your airlines regarding any updated information about your travel plans and/or restrictions.· Consult the CDC website for the most up-to-date information on the disease.

Visit our Embassy webpage on COVID-19 for information on conditions in Ethiopia.

Visit the COVID-19 crisis page on travel.state.gov for the latest information regarding foreign countries' quarantine requirements and other global impacts.

ASSISTANCE:

U.S. Embassy, Addis Ababa Ethiopia

+251-111-306-000

+251-111-306-911 or 011-130-6000 (after hours)

addisacs@state.gov

https://et.usembassy.gov

State Department - Consular Affairs

888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444