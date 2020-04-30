Malawi: U.S. Coronavirus Money to Be Used On Screening At Malawi Borders

30 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Malawi will use the US$4.5 million donated by the United States government for coronavirus fight in public health screening at land-border crossings.

The assistance aims at providing life-saving support to fight the pandemic by coordinating with the government of Malawi.

According to the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) director Littleton Tazewell the funds are also expected to be used in case management services in health facilities, disease surveillance and procurement of real-time health commodities.

Meanwhile, a social commentator Humphrey Mvula says need for the environment to be cleaned of the coronavirus through fumigation.

Malawi has seen an increase in coronavirus cases which currently stand at 36 with 3 deaths and 4 recoveries.

Stakeholders continue to suggest measures that the authorities should put in place to contain further spread of the disease.

Some countries like China also intensified fumigation of the environment.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
South African Universities Divided On Campuses Reopening

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.