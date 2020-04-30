Namibia: EES Joins Corona Concerts

29 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The coronavirus crisis has seen the cancellation of all live shows, with most planned events on hold until the lockdown is lifted. This has a huge impact on artists all over the world, many of whom have taken to performing online.

Kwaito singer Ees recently announced he has been invited to join Corona Concerts, an online platform that allows musicians from around the world the opportunity to share their music and collect donations.

His action-packed set takes place tomorrow at 20h00 and will be live-streamed on his Facebook page, YouTube channel and Corona-Concerts.eu.

Viewers can enjoy this live-stream concert for free, but are encouraged to click on the donation button on the website to support the artist. A portion of the proceeds will be allocated to selected charities.

Last month, before the lockdown was announced, Ees tied the knot, but pictures of the big day have been kept under wraps.

The musician announced his collaboration with ML on the kwaito love song and music video 'The One'.

The video is available on YouTube.

Ees and his band have been performing at several European festivals in recent years after winning the X-Factor competition in Germany in 2018.

