Zimbabwe: Artistes in Online COVID-19 Fundraising Concert

Top musicians, comedians and poets are billed to perform at an online live concert dubbed "Switch on Zimbabwe Concert" that seeks to mobilise donations towards the Covid-19 fight.

The line-up has the likes of Jah Prayzah, Ammara Brown, Tammy Moyo, Trevor Dongo, Cindy Munyavi and Leonard Mapfumo.

Leading the line-up of comedians is Long John, while gospel musicians Minister Michael Mahendere, Janet Manyowa and Pastor Gee will bring showers of blessings to the concert.

The event is being hosted by Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation (JCMC), in conjunction with the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe and United Programme for Athletes and Artists in Zimbabwe (UPAAZ).

In an interview yesterday, JCMC managing director Tinashe Kitchen said during the concert artistes will also be sharing messages on best ways to prevent the spread of the virus.

"Various musicians, poets, and dancers will come together this Saturday to spread goodwill, promote social distancing, good hygiene and also to encourage citizens to practice good mental health habits during this epidemic.

"The concert is running under the theme 'United Against Covid-19' and is meant to raise funds towards the fight against the virus through arts and culture," he said.

The show is expected to start at 7pm and will be streamed online via social media platforms facebook, youtube and twitter.

The event is being supported by CIMAS, Kayse Connect and Click N' Pay. Donations can be made through Click N' Pay by sending the message 'Donate' to +263 78 504 3887 via Whatsapp.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Entertainment Coronavirus Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kitchen said such events are meant to support artistes and enable them to use their talents for social development even under the prevailing circumstances.

"As JCMC, we are also the current event mangers of the National Arts Merit Awards and our aim is to use such platforms as this one to promote artistes and ensure they have a chance to continue using their talents towards the growth and development of the nation.

"This is in line with a mandate to add value to the arts and enhance their contribution to socio-economic development in Zimbabwe."

The lockdown has affected the music industry. Most artistes earn a living out of live performances, but social gatherings have been suspended to curb the spread of corona virus. Online performances have become a new way of reaching out to fans.