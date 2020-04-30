Zimbabwe: Mudimu Struggles to Cope With Strange Life

30 April 2020
The Herald (Harare)

WARRIORS defender, Alec Mudimu, says he is finding it strange to live under the coronavirus lockdown at his new base in Moldova.

However, he says there is no other choice and everyone has to adapt.

The steely defender, who moved to Sheriff Tiraspol earlier this year, is yet to feature for his club after the start of the season was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's a very strange time for everyone and, in many cases unfortunate, so life is good but too calm.

"I can imagine it's not just for myself but for everyone else as well when I say, it's just not the same without football, of course, " he told the club's website.

The season was scheduled to begin on March 14 but, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the opening games of the season were delayed to until, at least, May 15, 2020.

Sheriff Tiraspol are the defending league champions.

The winners of the league this season will earn a spot into the first qualifying round of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League.

The second and third placed clubs will earn a place in the first qualifying round of the 2021-22 UEFA Europa Conference League.

"Personally, for myself, it's very upsetting for the season not to have started at the initial time," he said.

"The team worked tirelessly during our pre-season camp in Turkey and I feel it would have made a huge impact, of course, if the season had begun with the initial dates.

"It's also disappointing for all the players not to be able to play regularly and win games for the club and fans."

Mudimu, who spent most of his professional career in Wales, is still looking forward to the start of the season.

"Being a professional football player means looking after yourself regardless, so, I find it also good mentally, as well and physically, to train regularly, which is most often everyday, and keep my fitness levels at a high and also benefits myself as well mentally."

He has been able to keep himself busy by reading and cooking.

"I'd definitely say I've found new hobbies in reading. Of course, there's other things I do during this unique time, but I've found reading is often very helpful.

"Regards to new talents, I've taken up cooking a lot more, when I can, of course, and I'm particularly keen on salmon, now it's tickled my taste buds and tastes great.

"For the fans, I'd like to say, we are all disappointed and devastated that a time like this is upon us, but it's something we cannot take lightly at all.

"In good timing, we will all be reunited on and off the pitch again.

"It's just very important that we all play our part in staying at home and keeping our hygiene levels very high."

