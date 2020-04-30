Sudan: UN Mission in Darfur Must Change - Sudan Govt

29 April 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The Sudanese government does not seek to continue the current United Nations peacekeeping mission in Sudan. It would prefer that the nature of the hybrid United Nations-African Union mission in Darfur (Unamid) transforms into 'partnership and cooperation'.

The current Unamid mission is based on chapter VII of the United Nations Charter. This allows the UN troops to use force to prevent violent conflict.

The government wishes a UN presence in Sudan based on chapter VI of the United Nations Charter. This is also meant to support the maintenance, monitoring, and building of peace, but does not allow the international troops to use force.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs asserted in a statement yesterday that Sudan's request to reformulate the relationship with the international community does not affect Sudan's possibilities to determine its own future. "Foreign support does not in any way mean giving up the need to rely on ourselves, and to build or rebuild our national capabilities", the statement of the ministry said.

Acting under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations, the Security Council decided on 30 March that the Unamid mission in Darfur shall maintain its current troop and police ceilings until 31 May. The Security Council also expressed its intention to decide before 31 May on both a responsible drawdown and exit of Unamid, and the establishment of a follow-on United Nations presence in Sudan.

The UN Security Council is also considering a new peace-building mission that could replace Unamid. The mandate of the new mission would be to assist Sudan to prepare for democratic elections, and to compile a new constitution. The proposal follows a request in February by the transitional government for such a mission.

