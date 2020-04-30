Cameroon: Hospitality Industry - Impediments to Ensuring Service Quality

29 April 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

A tourism night held in Douala to promote tourism, boost hotel services and other aspects of tourism.

In about a month's time, Cameroon will host the Women's African Cup of Nations, with demand for the hospitality industry expected to shoot up. Experts say much still needs to be done if the country must provide quality services and benefit significantly from the continental sports fiesta.

During the 2nd Hotel, Tourism and Environment Night, which held in Bonapriso, Douala, recently, various speakers debriefed stakeholders not only on identified obstacles to service quality, but also whether current strategies are addressing these obstacles. They also proffered measures to address the challenges.

Lack of mentoring, staff attitude, high customer expectations and budget constraints, were highlighted as impediments to improvements in tourism services. Practitioners were encouraged to seek financing from institutions with the goal of retraining staff to offer quality services and woo more customers. Jean Jacques Essame Ndame, initiator of the Hotel, Tourism and Environment Night, cautioned: "We still have a month before the Women's African Cup of Nations tournament begins. We can boost efforts to attain international standards in hotel tourism."

According to officials of the Ministry of Tourism, government assists tourist structures and promotes industries to enhance tourism. Also present during the event were local regional delegates and the representative of the Ambassador of Senegal, who lauded Cameroon's tourism potentials and its diplomatic relations with Senegal.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
South African Universities Divided On Campuses Reopening

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.