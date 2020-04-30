Sudan Announces 57 New Cases of COVID-19, Total At 375

Sudan Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday 57 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths. Today's update brings the country's total cases to 375 including 28 deaths and 32 recoveries.

The Ministry said 55 of the new cases were reported in Khartoum State and two in al-Gezira State (central Sudan).

Ten of the country's 18 states were affected by the pandemic; Khartoum (344), Gezira (19), Gadarif (3), Nahar Nil (3) and one case in each of White Nile, Central Darfur, East Darfur, Red Sea, Sinnar and West Kurdofan.