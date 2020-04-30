Sudan Announces 57 New Cases of COVID-19, Total At 375

2 April 2020
SudaNow (Khartoum)

Sudan Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday 57 new cases of COVID-19 and three deaths. Today's update brings the country's total cases to 375 including 28 deaths and 32 recoveries.

The Ministry said 55 of the new cases were reported in Khartoum State and two in al-Gezira State (central Sudan).

Ten of the country's 18 states were affected by the pandemic; Khartoum (344), Gezira (19), Gadarif (3), Nahar Nil (3) and one case in each of White Nile, Central Darfur, East Darfur, Red Sea, Sinnar and West Kurdofan.

Read the original article on SudaNow.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SudaNow. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SudaNow

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Rwandan President Sacks Fifth Cabinet Member

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.