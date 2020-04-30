Nigeria: Power Grid Collapses, Generation Plunges to 2,983MW

The national electricity grid system collapsed early Wednesday, but was restored shortly, leaving power generation at 2,900 megawatts afterward.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), which manages the national grid system, on Wednesday morning confirmed the system disturbance, saying the incident occurred at 1am but could not immediately confirm the cause of the power loss.

The General Manager, Public Affairs at TCN, Ndidi Mbah, in a statement said the National Control Centre (NCC) of TCN in Osogbo commenced immediate restoration of the grid which has been completed nationwide except for that of the Eastern axis which was to be completed shortly as at when TCN announced the system disturbance.

"TCN would commence investigations into the cause of the supply loss as soon as full recovery is achieved. We are committed to ensuring grid stability and consistent bulk power supply, especially at this time of the pandemic," the statement noted.

Analysis of the power loss following the latest system collapse shows that 1,658MW has already been lost to the system disturbance.

However, the power grid is expected to ramp up once TCN restores major transmission lines in the East; peak energy generation may then return to the 4,000MW threshold.

According to the NCC real-time data accessed midday of Wednesday, 1,720MW was available to the 11 Distribution Companies (DisCos) for supply to consumers as TCN restored the national grid.

Ibadan and Ikeja DisCos got the highest of 270MW allocation each while Abuja DisCo followed with 250MW. EKo got 180MW and Benin got 150MW.

The six other DisCos comprising Enugu, Jos, Kaduna, Kano, Port Harcourt and Yola got 100MW each.

A report from the NCC for Tuesday power generation revealed that peak power generation was at 4,641MW while the lowest generation was 3,120MW.

While 94,074 megawatt-hour (MWH) was the aggregate energy generated for the day, about 10 million registered electricity consumers got 92,436MWH as 1,638MWH was lost to various technical constraints.