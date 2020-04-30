Namibia: Informal Markets Open in Windhoek

THE Oshetu informal market at the Katutura Single Quarters has been given the go-ahead to reopen on Monday.

Minister of health and social services Kalumbi Shangula announced this after four weeks of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shangula inspected the market on Monday and said he is satisfied with the standard of this market as well as others as they have been cleaned, have markings on the ground indicating social distancing, and are equipped with running water and ablution facilities.

City of Windhoek strategic executive on economic development and community services, Fillemon Hambuda, said vendors have to adjust to new rules and requirements for keeping the markets clean at all times.

Kapana sellers will be required to wear aprons and gloves, and to cover their heads at all times.

The municipality will provide storage containers for vendors to keep their merchandise at night as they will not be allowed to bring their own containers to the markets.

"Hygiene will be top priority as we are going to recruit someone to look after the toilets and ensure they are clean at all times. There will be a cleaning day twice a month, and this will apply to all informal markets within the city," Hambuda said.

Minister of urban and rural development Erastus Uutoni said Windhoek has lost its status of being the cleanest city in Africa and needs to work hard to regain it.

"I am happy to see the market opening with a new look. This should not only be for a few days or years; it should be the culture the next generation can follow," said Uutoni.

Other markets ready for business are the Soweto market, Nangenda Kaduuluma market in Wanaheda and the Lyeeta open market in Okuryangava, while others will follow, depending on their hygiene standards. - Nampa