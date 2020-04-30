Namibia: Keetmans Encourages E-Billing

THE Keetmanshoop municipality has urged residents to register for e-billing as a measure against the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Municipality spokesperson, Dawn Kruger said in a notice issued yesterday some residents have been receiving their municipal bills since the beginning of the year via Multi Media Messaging Service (MMS). She said a hard copy municipal bill will cost N$5 for those residents already on the e-billing system.

Kruger said the municipality's enquiries desk will no longer give residents written statements with account numbers and balances as they can use the MMS statements for payment.

She reiterated the municipality's call for customers to make alternative payments such as internet and cellphone banking in order to minimise the number of face-to-face interactions.

"No customers are allowed past reception (no walk-in enquires)," she said, adding that staff whose contact numbers have been displayed on the public notice are available for enquiries.

She noted queries might take longer than usual since some of the institution's non-essential staffers are working from home.