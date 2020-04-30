Eritrea: Al - Burhan Receives Congratulatory Cable From Afwerki

Khartoum — the chairman of sovereign council, Lieutenant General Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan Abdul Rahman, has received a congratulatory message from President Isaias Afwerki, the President of the State of Eritrea, on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

President Afewerki, on behalf of the government and people of his country, expressed his sincere congratulations to the Chairman of the Sovereign Council and members of the Council on this occasion, wishing the Sudan and its people a further growth, development and stability.