Sudan: Foreign Ministry Clarifies Request for UN Assistance Under Chapter Six

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a press statement describing the conversations in the media on the mechanism that will follow the UNAMID, and the request of the Sudanese government for the help of the United Nations under the sixth chapter to build peace and promote stability as conversations with unfounded information, and include accusations and suspicions on patriotism, and lack the support of any evidence.

The Foreign Ministry has indicated in the statement that most of these conversations are mere lies and confused, affirming that the Sudan's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York, backed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been making every effort for the promotion of the Sudan and its people, and will continue to preserve its vital interests, its territorial integrity and will not allow interference in its internal affairs.