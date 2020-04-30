Sudan: National Economic Conference Postponed

29 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Preparatory Committee for the National Economic Conference has announced the postponement of the conference that was scheduled to be held on the second of June, with another date to be set for the conference after the country surpasses the corona pandemic.

According to that the Preparatory Committee decided the postponement of holding of the sectoral workshops that were scheduled to start on the first of May.

The deputy chairman of the Preparatory Committee for the National Economic Conference, Dr. Adam Al-Hereika, stressed that postponement of the conference for an indefinite period does not mean the stopping of the preparatory work for the main conference, the sectoral workshops, preparing papers and holding meetings through the internet.

He added that the conditions of the corona pandemic, the restrictions imposed on the movement and meeting of citizens, and the necessity of directing all available resources to face the pandemic and its consequences, made the postponement of the economic conference indispensable.

