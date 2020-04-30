Sudan: Arrangements for Evacuation of Stranded Persons in Cairo

Cairo — The Sudanese embassy in Cairo started arrangements for identifying and classifying the stranded Sudanese citizens, and setting priorities for gathering them by giving priority to patients, the elderly, women and children.

The Chargé d'Affaires at the Sudan's embassy in Cairo, Khalid Ibrahim Al-Sheikh, said in a telephone call with (SUNA) that the step comes after the approval of the Supreme Committee for Health Emergencies in Sudan to evacuate the stranded Sudanese in Egypt to the country.

The embassy also communicated through its medical consultant with the Egyptian Ministry of Health, and the regional office of the World Health Organization in Cairo for the classification and examination of the stranded persons, and conducting tests for corona virus for those wishing to return.

The WHO expressed its willingness to fully cooperate with the embassy in this regard, especially the the organization has an estimated number of Sudanese competencies who interacted with the crisis of the Sudanese stranded in Egypt, and provided financial support to help solve the problems facing them, the embassy, meanwhile, has extended its appreciation for the organization's support and concern.

It is worth noting that a medical committee has been formed, headed by the embassy's medical advisor to determine the patients who will be included in the first evacuation flights.