Gambia: UK-Based Gambian Entrepreneur Donates to Widows

29 April 2020
The Point (Banjul)

Ndey Edi Touray, a Gambia entrepreneur based in the United Kingdom has donated food stuff and cash amount of 20, 000 dalasis to twenty widows from communities in Kiang, Jarra, Kombo Central and Kombo South.

The items include 20 bags of rice, 20 bags of sugar, 20 bags of onion, 20 drums of cooking oil, 20 packets of tea bag, and 20 gallons of mayonnaise. The handover ceremony was held in Brikama.

Speaking on behalf of the donor at a brief handing over ceremony, Madi Jobarteh said the donation is meant to ease the feeding burden on the widows whom he described as vulnerable members of the community as they stay at home in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

He said the move demonstrates Ndey Edi Touray's love and resolve to assist the widows during the trying moments.

Lamin E. Fatty, who facilitated the initiative reminded the beneficiaries to adhere to the WHO and Ministry of Health safety precautions to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

He also called on people to stop denying and doubting the existence of the virus, affirming that it is real.

On behalf of the beneficiaries, Sunkary Fatty from LRR commended Ndey her efforts, noting that it would supplement household food security. She further noted that this is the time to provide humanitarian assistance to families in the form of food items while praying for the donor.

