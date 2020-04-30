Gambia: Woman Dies in Motorbike Accident

A woman believed to be in her 30s lost her life in a motor bike accident after completing her Ramadan shopping at the Brikama-Ba Market last Saturday.

The woman was a native of Boiram village, Lower Fulladu West District in Central River Region.

A traffic police officer at Brikama-Ba Police Station confirmed the development to this paper, saying the late Maget Ceesay was the one riding on the motorbike.

According to officer, the victim was found lying on the road linking Brikama-Ba and Boiram by two men, who, on their way to report the matter met two police officers on border patrol who later went with them to the station and gave their statements after the victim was taken to Brikama-Ba Health Center.

According to eye witnesses, the woman's veil shawl into the motorbike resulting to her falling from the motor bike. Her neck broke resulting to her passing away.

Sainabou Camara, a friend to the late Maget Ceesay explained that she was with the victim prior to her demise waiting for their chicken customer. She said she later left to collect her ice block to sell.

"I could not believe it when I received a call that she passed away in a motor bike accident," she said in shock.

Tegea Boye, husband to late Maget Ceesay said: "I have lost a champion in all sides of my world," describing her as a hard working, caring and loving wife.

"She was always busy for the survival of our family both on the farm and business", she said of her late wife.