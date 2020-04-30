Gambia: Karmic Angels, Sir Farimang Singhateh Foundation Give Free Bread

29 April 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Sulayman Waan

Karmic Angels, a UK foundation and the Sir Farimang Singhateh Foundation have jointly embarked on free bread distribution to needy Muslims. The distribution was held at Fagi Kunda on Saturday.

The two foundations signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide support to the needy. The foundations distributed 360 loaves of bread worth two thousand, five hundred and twenty dalasis (D2, 520).

Mohamed Touray, country fundraising coordinator for Kamic Angels- The Gambia Chapter said the two foundations requested financial assistance from donors in order to help the needy in this holy month of Ramadan.

"When we accumulated the resources from benefactors, we deemed it necessary to purchase loaves of bread and distribute it among needy Muslims," he said.

He added that the two charitable organizations are helping the people in this holy month of Ramadan because many of them lack the financial capacity to buy bread for their families.

Kemo Kitabou Singhateh, representative of Sir Farimang Singhateh foundation said the gesture is part of continuing the legacy of the late Sir Farimang Singhateh, saying that they believe that it is essential to provide for the poor.

Mod Lamin Jatta, one of the beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the foundations for providing the gesture to them, saying the bread distribution came at the right time.

