Sudan: Estonia Provides Political Support to Sudan in UN's Security Council

29 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Asma'a Mohamed Abdullah, received today's afternoon, a phone call from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, Armas Rensalo.

The Foreign Minister has extended thanks to her Estonian counterpart for his kind invitation to participate in the conference to be held via video conference, which the Republic of Estonia has called for its convention in the 8 th of May on the "Security Council Responsibility, Lessons Learned to Prevent Violations in the Future (in the 75th anniversary marking the end of World War II)."

The phone call has discussed details of the upcoming visit of the Estonian Foreign Minister of Foreign to the country, which was scheduled for this April and were postponed due to the corona pandemic, and was agreed to be carried as soon as the pandemic ended.

The two ministers affirmed the desire and willingness to promote the bilateral relations between the two countries in all fields of cooperation, based on the agreement reached during the visit of Estonian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yul Tsalu, to the Sudan last January, and it was also agreed on Estonia provision of political support to Sudan in the Security Council.

