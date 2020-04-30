Sudan: 57 New Cases of Infection With Corona Virus and 3 Deaths Registered

29 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Federal Ministry of Health has announced the registration of (57) new cases of the corona virus infections, in addition to (3) deaths.

The new cases were registered in the states of Khartoum (55) cases, Al-Gazera (2) cases, with 2 deaths in Khartoum state and on death case in Sinnar state from the already announced cases.

The cases of infection with the corona virus announced today bring the total number of the infection cases since the beginning of the pandemic in Sudan to (375) cases, including (28) cases of deaths.

While the cumulative total of the corona infection case since the beginning of the pandemic in Sudan, according to the affected states, Khartoum (344) cases, Al Gazera (19) cases, Gedaref (3) cases, River Nile (3) cases, with one of infected cases in the states of White Nile, Central Darfur, East Darfur, the Red Sea, Sinnar, West Kordufan which bring the number of affected states to date to (10) states.

One case of recovery has been registered which bring the total number of recovered cases to (32), while patients receive the necessary medical care, and the contact system continues to actively search for new cases.

The Federal Ministry of Health has stressed the need for citizens to comply with the implementation of preventive guidelines, and to report immediately cases of suspicion the phone number 221 for the Khartoum state, and the number 9090 for all the states of Sudan.

The Federal Ministry of Health has noted to the follow-up to the Ministry's official website and Facebook to view the daily epidemiological situation.

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

