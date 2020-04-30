Sudan: Al-Burhan Receives Congratulatory Message From Emirates' President

29 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council, and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, received a congratulatory message on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan from His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates.

His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed expressed, in the message, his sincere congratulations and best wishes on the event of the month of Ramadan, praying for the Sudan and the peoples of the Arab and Islamic nation's good blessings.

The Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council also received a similar congratulatory messages from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President of the United Arab Emirates, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and another message from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and the Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

Rwandan President Sacks Fifth Cabinet Member

