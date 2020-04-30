Sudan: Transitional Government Able to Fulfill All Peace Obligations - AU

Khartoum — The Member of the Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Shams Al-Din Kabashi, the member of the government delegation to the peace negotiations, discussed in his office in the Republican Palace, with the head of the African Union office in Khartoum, Ambassador Mohamed Balaish, the issues facing the country in general.

The meeting also discussed in the presence of the State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Omer Gamar El-Din, the outcomes, stages, and progress of the comprehensive peace in particular, and the relationship between the Sudan and the United Nations after the exit of the UNAMID forces, alongside the Sudan's view on the upcoming political mission on the basis of Chapter Six.

Ambassador Belaish stressed in a press statement that the AU support to the Sudan efforts to achieve sustainable comprehensive peace, development, stability, security, and institution building.

He asserted the ability of officials in the transitional government to accomplish all peace obligations and the challenges facing the transitional period, especially the corona pandemic and rumors aimed at destabilizing the country's security and stability.

On his part, the State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Omer Gamar Al-Din praised the positions of the AU in support of Sudan in the regional and international forums and the position announced by Ambassador Balaish of the readiness of the AU to support Sudan's position on the expected mission on the basis of Chapter Six.

The state minister has indicted the role of Ambassador Balaish on introducing the Sudan's view to the international organization and to support its decision on the expected mission to be based on Chapter Six, which does not include any military missions, from both the blue caps or the international police forces, providing that the mission's role is a political one, and to support the transformation and transitional period in Sudan.