Sudan: Decision Reliving Secretary General of National Student Welfare Fund

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdullah Hamduk on bases of the provisions of the constitutional document organizing the transitional period, and the Transitional Cabinet Resolution No. 70 of 2019, and the Decision of the Committee to Eliminate Empowerment, Fight Corruption and Recover Funds No. 124 of 2020, and on bases of the recommendation of the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, issued a decision to reliving Hamza Ibrahim Hamza from his position as Secretary General of the National Student Welfare Fund.

The decision directed the ministries of Higher Education, Scientific Research, Labor, Social Development and other concerned bodies to take necessary procedures to implement the decision.