Nigeria: EKEDC Improves Electricity Supply in Three Isolation Centres in Lagos

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has stated that it is investing over N100 million on distribution infrastructure and also improving electricity supply in three COVID-19 isolation centres under its network in Lagos State.

The firm also restated its commitment to ensuring that all electricity customers being served by it were adequately metered and provided with improved power supply throughout the period of the pandemic.

The Managing Director of EKEDC, Mr. Adeoye Fadeyibi, stated this yesterday when a delegation from the Lagos State House of Assembly Committees on Energy and Mineral Resources, and the Information/Strategy paid the company a courtesy visit at its headquarters in Marina, Lagos.

Fadeyibi who was responding to questions raised by the visiting lawmakers over complaints of poor power supply, lack of meters, and palliative to constituents, assured that the Disco had already started addressing the issues. He said "We are trying as much as possible to get all our customers metered and not just getting meters but smart ones. We have also invested in distribution transformers metering, so as to get right estimates when we are billing our customers.

Our board approved the sum of N150,000,000 as part of our efforts to cushion the effects of the pandemic on Lagosians, out of which we donated food items worth over N40 million to the state government.

"Over 100 million is being spent on infrastructure and boosting electricity supply to three isolation centres within our network thereby increasing supply to at least 22 hours in the centres".

He, however, thanked the lawmakers "for visiting us at this crucial time in our lives; we hope and pray that we come out this difficult time alive and well. During this period, what we have done is to realign how network in such a way that power is directed to residential customers as most industrial areas are shut. We have achieved that and that is evident in the increase in supply to residential customers".

On his part, the leader of the delegation and Chairman, Lagos House Committee on Information and Strategy, Mr. Tunde Braimoh, explained that the visit was as a result of the cordial relationship between the state government and the company and to serve the interest of Lagosians as it relates to electricity supply.