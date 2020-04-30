Tanzania: COVID-19 - Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner Anna Mghwira Tests Positive

30 April 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Moshi — Kilimanjaro Reional Commissioner Anna Mghwira yesterday became the first high profile government official to declare that she had tested positive of the novel coronavirus. She has since gone into in self isolation.

"I took the Covid-19 test and the results have shown that I am positive. Several weeks ago I began feeling so exhausted and that is why I felt I should take the test," said the RC who was a Presidential candidate in 2015 elections on ACT-Wazalendo ticket.

According to her despite not having any symptoms, she decided to test due to her operations as the RC which involves meeting several people.

She called upon Tanzanians to go for medical checkup while at the same time protecting themselves from being infected.

"I would like to use this opportunity to ask you not to be scared, the virus is here with us and the only way is to encourage hygiene, social distancing and to wear face masks," she said.

She says that for the time she has had the infection she has discovered that there is need for patients to be taken care of from home instead of being taken to hospitals.

