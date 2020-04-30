Nigeria: PDP, APC Bicker Over Lalong's Response to Pandemic

Jos — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State are bickering over Governor Simon Lalong's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The leadership of the PDP, Plateau state chapter, led by Hon Yakubu Gwott Chocho, said it has observed many lapses on the part of the state government.

This was contained in a statement by the PDP Publicity Secretary, John Akans, in which the party alleged that the response of the government to the pandemic has so far been weak.

"Considering the sensitivity of this scourge and our concern because of this one confirmed case and the level at which the spread is fast on the increase in other states, the Plateau State government needs to be more proactive in its efforts to curb its spread in the state. It shouldn't be treated with knee jerk response as it used to be doing.

"The government needs to step up to its weak response towards the testing capacity and other facilities, and be more proactive with the provision of adequate equipment and health personnel like what other serious states are doing such as Ogun, Lagos, Rivers, Oyo, Edo and Cross River and Benue.

"It is a known fact that Plateau is a state that is in dire need of serious improvement on its health care delivery," PDP said in the statement.

Reacting to the claims, APC Publicity Secretary Chindo Dafat said PDP was trying to use the COVID-19 issue to come back to power after been defeated in 2015 and 2019.

"Ordinarily, the Plateau APC would have ignored the shenanigans of the collapsed PDP that has been in the intensive care ever since the discerning people of Plateau unanimously rejected it in 2015 and 2019. Since then, the party has continued to attempt to re-invent itself through its old tricks of lies, propaganda, and deceit.

"Most disgusting is the fact that they have been desperate in trying to use COVID-19 (a global health emergency) as their comeback strategy having lost their last bid to gain any relevance as the Supreme Court finally buried their lost ambition by affirming the mandate that the people of Plateau State entrusted in the Rescue Governor, Simon Bako Lalong," he said.