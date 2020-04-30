Namibia: Governor Surprises 12-Year-Old 'Teacher'

ERONGO regional governor Neville Andre paid Brentius Jahs (12), who took the initiative to start teaching children from his neighbourhood during the lockdown, a surprise visit.

This to donate stationery.

While visiting the Jahs residence at Kuisebmond, Walvis Bay, the governor praised Jahs' project.

"He is a hero who has seen he can help other children, therefore we need to encourage and help him," Andre said.

The governor advised Jahs to follow precautionary measures against Covid-19, such as keeping a safe distance from each other while he conducts 'classes'.

The boy's mother, Elda Jahs, told Nampa their son, who attends Immanuel Ruiters Primary School, started teaching other children when the lockdown started last month.

"If he gets stuck while teaching, he comes to us and asks for assistance. We are very proud of him," she said.

Brentius said he was encouraged by his parents to help other children with their schoolwork while playing.

He said he teaches the children mathematics and English, as well as physical education.

"I plan my lessons at night and give them during the day," Brentius said.

His father, Elton Birisamub, said education is key and they will do anything to support their son.

Both parents expressed their gratitude for the stationery received from the governor's office. - Nampa