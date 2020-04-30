Liberia: Police to Decongest Redlight Market

The Liberia National Police (LNP) says it is working closely with authorities of the Liberia Marketing Association (LMA) and the Paynesville City Corporation (PCC) to decongest the Redlight General Market in Paynesville as part of measures to avoid spread of the Corona Virus.

Police spokesman Moses Carter, says with assistance and cooperation of the leadership of the LMA, the police were able to decongest the densely populated Water Street and Duala general markets, respectively.

Speaking via mobile phone on a local radio station recently in Monrovia he said similarly the Police are in discussions with the leaderships of the LMA and the PCC on ways to reduce the over crowdedness at the Redlight market.

Carter continued hat the decision to decongest the market is necessitated by rapid rise in confirmed cases of the deadly Corona Virus and to as well protect both marketers and their customers from contracting the virus.

He frowned at over crowdedness in the various markets with marketers and buyers interacting daily without wearing nose masks to avoid contracting the virus from unsuspecting possible carriers exposed to the public.

The Police spokesman noted that decongesting the Redlight General Market remains a prime priority of the LNP, which has the authority to protect lives and properties at all times and the Corona Virus is no exception.

He then praised the LMA and the Paynesville City Corporation for working with the Police especially, during this difficult period of the country's history to ensure that the virus is defeated.

He called on both marketers and customers going to buy to always adhere to government's health measures to stay safe, noting that no one knows a carrier of the virus, so all preventive steps must be applied continuously.