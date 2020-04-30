Namibia: Nust Director Appeals Dismissal

UNIVERSITY of Science and Technology planning and international relations director Neavera Tjivikua has appealed against her dismissal, saying it was defective, unreasonable and misplaced.

She was fired in February this year for failing to turn up at work for more than 10 days. A disciplinary hearing found Tjivikua guilty of taking leave without notice.

The appeal, dated 28 February 2020, was sent to Nust's human resources director, Riette Duvenhage, and Nust council's appeals committee chairperson Florette Nakusera.

"I am without a doubt not guilty of the charge against me," she said.

She insisted that she made her intentions to take leave known to her line of command beyond reasonable doubt, and "that the initiator had accepted my notice with 'thanks', and thus had no objections to my taking leave during the notice period given to the initiator".

"The initiator had full knowledge of my absence from office and arrangements during my leave period and also my engagement with my department during my leave period," Tjivikua said in her appeal.

She argued that she applied for leave through the institution's integrated tertiary software system between 19 and 20 November 2019 but did not check for notification as the system was reliable.

Tjivikua said it was only on 23 January 2020 that she learnt that her leave had not been recorded by the system.

She added that she, however, could not wait for the approval because it was a difficult period for her on a personal level.

Tjivikua said she fell ill on 2 December 2019 and was booked off from 3 to 14 December 2019.

"The institution was officially closed from 16 December 2019 to 7 January 2020. The HR department circulated a notice that they would automatically deduct leave days for everyone during official closure of the institution, from 16 December to 7 January 2020," she said.

Tjivikua confirmed to The Namibian last week that she is appealing.

"I cannot discuss the matter with the media at this stage. It would be inappropriate. As you know, a matter under appeal is sub-judice," she said.

Acting administration and finance chancellor, Mamijoo Tjejamba chaired Tjivikua's disciplinary hearing.

Tjivikua wants Nust to withdraw the guilty verdict.

The hearing was initiated by Nust's deputy vice-chancellor of research and innovation, Pramanathan Govender, on 24 February 2020.

Tjivikua said there was a violation in the manner in which the disciplinary hearing was conducted which constitutes unfairness and bias.

"I am one of the few longest serving staff members of this university without a blemish on my record. I have been a committed and loyal staff member of this university," she said.

The fired director said she had been a key player in the transformation of the Polytechnic of Namibia to Nust.

"That was a heavy responsibility which was achieved with resounding success. It is unthinkable that I will abscond or desert the university to which I have given so much and from which I plan to retire," she added.

The university's spokesperson, Jordaania Andima, told The Namibian that the appeal outcome is expected to be announced after the lockdown.

"Due to Covid-19, the outcome of the council appeal committee will be communicated when the lockdown has been lifted," Andima said.

Labour expert, Herbert Jauch, said that Nust must take into consideration Tjivikua's record of employment to see whether it outweighs the wrongdoing.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Legal Affairs Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Jauch, however, acknowledged that if an annual leave is not approved then Nust has the right to charge her for absence without leave.

"When you take annual leave, it is the only leave that must be approved by the employer. In this case, the employer was not given such notice and therefore can charge her for absence without leave.

"Every disciplinary hearing must be fair on two grounds. The first one is procedural fairness and substantive fairness. The punishment must be fair in relation to the wrongdoing. The employer must also look at the track record of her work," Jauch told The Namibian last week.

Tjivikua has worked at Nust for 24 years, starting as a secretary in the office of former vice chancellor, Tjama Tjivikua, whom she married in December 2015.

As the director of planning and international relations at the institution, Tjivikua reported to her husband.