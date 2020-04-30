Liberia: Fake Doctor On the Run

-after duping several residents

The Logan Town Police Depot on Bushrod Island is investigating the driver of a man impersonating as medical doctor, only identified as doctor Paye, who absconded after robbing several residents of Electoral District #15, Montserrado County of valuables, including mobile phones.

Police sources explained the self-styled medical doctor last week visited several communities within the district under the pretext of having job opportunities from the ongoing COVID-19 fight for residents.

Sources explained that to convince his victims, the fake doctor displaced several documents from the Ministry of Health (MOH) along with an identification card from the ministry.

Thereafter, he informed his victims that he was sent to the communities to hire services of young people to carry out COVID-19 awareness and to also identify makeshift bathrooms for demolition.

The professed Doctor Paye also promised to pay each person recruited to work along with him US$10.00 when the entire process is concluded within four days.

But, a day to the expiration of the process, he convinced some of his victims that he needed to use their expensive cell-phones to download pictures they had taken from the field for onward transmission to his bosses to fast track their payment.

Unfortunately and surprisingly, Dr. Paye absconded Bushrod Island with cell-phones collected from over 15 victims and his whereabouts since remains a mystery. Ten of the victims are males, while the rest are females.Police sources further revealed the total value of cell-phones taken away by the fake doctor is over US$600.

Police however declined to disclose the names of Dr. Paye's driver currently being interrogated and victims of the robbery in order not to jeopardize the ongoing investigation.

The Police have maintained that the driver would be detained until his accomplice, Doctor Paye is apprehended for his alleged criminal act against the residents.

The suspect reportedly carried out similar act in River View and Swagger Island communities respectively, opposite Stephen A. Tolbert Estate, Gardnersville luring many residents into surrounding their mobile phones after sending them to collect data from the field.According to community residents, he then absconded with those phones, leaving the driver on the ground, who himself pretended to have been hired by the purported Doctor Paye.