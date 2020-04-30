Tunisia: Security Forces Ready to Repel Any Terrorist Threat (Interior Minister)

Tunis/Tunisia — Security forces are fully prepared to repel any terrorist threat to the country, especially during the month of Ramadan, Interior Minister Hichem Mechichi said on Wednesday.

Speaking during a visit to Jendouba where he inspected several security facilities, Mechichi expressed his department's readiness for the application of the targeted lockdown.

The government had announced a targeted lockdown as of May 4.

The minister told reporters security forces are still very vigilant in this crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, adding that certain failures are being followed up.

"Like other institutions, the Interior Ministry is addressing deficiencies, whether related to equipment or improving working conditions, in order to ensure efficiency and adapt to any contingency," he said.

Earlier during the day, the minister chaired a special meeting of the regional security council, during which he inquired about the activities of the COVID-19 crisis cell in the region.