Djibouti: Lockdown At U.S. Military Base in Djibouti As Coronavirus Spreads

29 April 2020
Radio France Internationale
By Rfi Follow

The US military base in Djibouti is going on lockdown after a second case of coronavirus was confirmed, according to an American military newspaper. Camp Lemonnier, which provides the US military with a strategic foothold in east Africa, will go on indefinite lockdown to prevent further spread of Covid-19.

A second sick contractor tested positive and was evacuated from Djibouti, prompting the lockdown of the base, reported Stars and Stripes newspaper.

The US military on Tuesday prepared to stop access to the Djibouti base and move personnel living in town to the army compound. The measures were described as temporary, according to a spokesperson for the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa cited by Stars and Stripes.

Authorities in Djibouti has registered 1,072 cases of coronavirus and two deaths, according to statistics from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

President Ismail Omar Guelleh last week attributed the spread of the virus to people not respecting measures to contain the spread, notably social distancing and self-isolation.

Besides the US military, Djibouti also hosts bases for the French and Chinese armies. The French presence includes more than 1,400 troops, helicopters, fighter jets and naval base, according to the defence ministry.

The first US contractor to test positive earlier this year was evacuated from Djibouti to Germany and access to Camp Lemonnier for locals was restricted.

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: RFI

Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Rwandan President Sacks Fifth Cabinet Member

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.