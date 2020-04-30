Somalia: COVID19 Death Toll Hits 28 As 54 More People Infected

The Federal Government of Somalia has announced that 54 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

The minister of health and social care, Fowziya Abikar Nur, said in her daily briefing that 40 of the cases were male while 14 were female. All of the new cases were recorded in the capital, Mogadishu, and its environs.

The new cases bring the national Covid-19 tally to 582, the second-highest in the region after Djibouti. Twenty people have so far recovered from the disease.

The death toll from the Covid-19 disease stands at 28. Sudan is the only country in the region that has recorded a similar number of coronavirus deaths.

The minister has for the umpteenth time reiterated her call on the public to follow the directives of the health authorities on Covid-19.