Namibia: Mental Health Centre Makes Masks

PATIENTS at the Mental Health Centre in Windhoek have joined the fight against Covid-19 by making masks.

The masks are made from donated material and sold at N$5 each.

According to Hettie Maritz, occupational therapist at the centre, the initiative is part of efforts to involve patients in making meaningful contributions to society.

"It is also a chance to raise awareness that people with mental illnesses can make positive contributions to society if opportunities are made available in a supportive, empowering and stigma-free environment," Maritz says.

She says four patients from the Mental Health Centre at Windhoek Central Hospital are involved in the project and have made about 100 masks.

"Our customers include Windhoek Central Hospital staff and the general public," Maritz says. "We usually sell the products at our tuck shop or at the coffee shop we have once a month, but these projects were discontinued during the lockdown," she says.

Maritz says proceeds are divided among service users.

She says sewing was a rehabilitative activity for patients at the centre before the global Covid-19 outbreak and will continue when the pandemic is over.

"We have active projects running throughout the year for our service users, including cooking, gardening, a car wash, laundry, barber, tuck shop, coffee shop and library among others," Maritz says.

She says the making of masks has enabled patients to start exploring their own abilities and potential.

"When a flower is watered and fed in the right environment, it blooms. The same is true with people," she says.

Maritz can be contacted on 081 033 7294.