Tanzania: Coastal Conservation Efforts Get Support From Unlikely Sources

BEACH environment protection efforts have received important support from unlikely source, as farmers are forced to abandon their farms on the shores of Indian Ocean after they become saline, thanks to climate change.

Beach farming in Zanzibar that has been leading to serious coastal erosion has been halted as climate change is causing seawater levels to rise increasing salt concentration in soil which makes it difficult for the farmers to produce food for their families and for sale at markets.

It seems that climate change forces are now complementing efforts by the government and environmentalists to curb coastal erosion through various beach environment management programmes. Mr Haji Ali is among farmers in Unguja-Ukuu who has been forced to stop farming after his farm was affected with salinity and could not grow any crop.

"It is sad that we can no longer cultivate near the sea." At least 145 coastal areas have been identified to have been hit hard by the sea rise floods resulting to beach erosion and increased soil salinity. Most of the affected areas are in Pemba Island where even grave yards near the sea have been affected.

"We are trying our best to minimize the erosions threatening life of people close to the beaches, houses, and farms. We are taking multiple measures to stop erosion," said Mr Sheha Mjaja Juma-Director General of the Zanzibar Environment Management Authority (ZEMA).'

He said the Zanzibar Urban Services Project (ZUSP) has helped to construct a barriers at Kizingo beach, Maisara area, while the projects under the Tanzania Social Action Fund (TASAF) has included construction of barriers to control floods caused by sea rise.

"In addition to construction of barriers we have also been planting mangrove trees, which naturally help to control sea water from entering in farming and residential areas, but it is unfortunate that most of the mangrove trees were cut down," he said.

The managing director said that plans are underway to increase awareness, and promote tree planting in coastal areas as mitigation measure to control sea water. He said areas such as Kisakasaka, Kisiwa-panza, and Micheweni have been protected with mangrove trees planted recently.

"Our environmental protection programme for this year has been delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic. But if the global health challenge ends, we will be able to continue with adaptation and mitigation measures to address erosion along coastal areas."

It is estimated that more than 100 families in Zanzibar are known to have been affected by rising sea water, and have abandoned their farms after sea water intruded their land in areas close to the beach. Mr Hussein Vuai Jaku, resident of Kitogani area, said a considerable number of farms and houses built close to the sea were reached by seawater forcing residents to leave.

"I remember we had a num ber of houses built here (near the sea). We never thought of sea water would reach us. Since 1980s people had to abandon their farms and houses, now flattened by the seawater."

He said cutting down trees (mainly the mangrove trees), for construction works and firewood (for energy), contributed heavily to increasing sea water levels, and that even hotels and government buildings close to the sea are at risk of being washed by sea water.

Mr Ramadhan Haji Ameir- environmental officer in three coastal communities (Shehias) of Paje, Bweju and Jambiani, said climate change is to blame for people being forced out their ancestral sites and halting farming, but also reckless human activity such as clearing trees and sand for construction is behind intrusion of water into farms and residential areas.

Mr Ameir said in efforts to minimize the impact of climate change, they formed a community group known as 'Jambiani Marine & Beach Conservation Organisation (Jamabeco)' in 1992. The members of the JAMABECO, based in Jambiani coastal village, volunteer their time to undertake environmental education and clean-up activities.

Mr Ameir said that many residents of the vulnerable areas have welcomed the initiatives which include planting seaside shrubs to prevent erosion.

Mr Ameir said the awareness program has been useful as many residents are now environmentally conscious, and they act swiftly to stop anybody ruining the environment, such as cutting down trees and removing sand from the beaches.

"Sand in many parts of our beautiful beaches is also diminishing due to being washed away by sea waves and too much collection for construction work, while investors also break the law by constructing hotel buildings close to the beach," the officer from JAMABECO said.

He said many Houses including tourists' hotels have been constructed within ten and twenty metres from the beach contrary to the laws which requires tourists' hotels to be built not less than 30 metres away from the sand beach.

JAMABECO officers said that some hotel owners were constructing unauthorized barriers to protect their investments, a move which is dangerous to environment because experts are not involved to give advice.

Members of JAMABECO have been also working closely with other environmental groups like Chumbe Island Coral Park to spread environmental Education, Conservation Awareness and Capacity to Communities in Zanzibar.

Mr Juma-Director General, ZEMA says climate change is a problem, and many areas of Zanzibar would be affected by rising sea water, and that people need to understand that they are at risk because of their unplanned activities destroying environment and the impacts of climate change.

He said the level of awareness and understanding of climate change issues in Zanzibar is generally low among people and other stakeholders a problem that has led to slowness in implementation of adaptation and mitigation measures.

The ZEMA director general warned that Zanzibar remains at risk due to increasing impacts of climate change and, reckless human activities, and that effective communication about climate change and its impacts is crucial to minimize the dangers.

"The level of environmental degradation due to negative impact of climate change is high, it is only through multiple interventions the problems can be minimized," said Mr Juma as he mentioned Kilimani-Chini, Jozani, Charawe, Jambiani and many areas in Pemba as areas most affected.

Climate Change mitigation is any action taken to permanently eliminate or reduce the long-term risk and hazards of climate change to human life, property.

It also refers to efforts to reduce or prevent emission of greenhouse gases, and it can mean using new technologies and renewable energies, making older equipment more energy efficient, or changing management practices or consumer behaviour.

The International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) describes adaptation as adjustment in natural or human systems in response to actual or expected climatic stimuli or their effects, which moderates harm or exploits beneficial opportunities, while the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) defines it as actions taken to help communities and ecosystems cope with changing climate condition.