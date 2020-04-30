Namibia: Century-Old Church Bell Recovered After Theft

Community members at the village of Oshitayi near Ondangwa in the Oshana region were over the moon after recovering a century-old bell stolen from their church last week.

The bell of the Oshitayi parish of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Namibia (Elcin) was found by passers-by near a gravel road at the village, close to the church from where it had been stolen.

The church's pastor, Kleopas Amaambo, who at the time of the discovery was conducting a burial service, was immediately informed by the villagers, who then reported the matter to the police.

Amaambo, who was equally elated about the discovery, thanked the parishioners and the community, saying their prayers had not been in vain.

According to a police crime report, the copper alloy church bell, valued at N$50 000, was stolen from the Oshitayi church's bell tower on Thursday night last week.

The theft of church bells has become a recurring crime in parts of northern Namibia over the past few months, with the bells suspected to be targeted for their black market scrap metal value.

The thievery has frustrated many parishioners and pastors as the ringing of church bells is often regarded as an integral part of church services.

A bell valued at N$100 000 was also stolen from the Oshitutuma Roman Catholic Church in the Omusati region's Ogongo constituency last month.

No arrests have been made in connection with both incidents so far.