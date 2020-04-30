Liberia: U.S.-Based Liberian Provides Rice for Disadvantaged Older Women of Jallah Town Community

Monrovia — A United States-based Liberian Tourism, Media and Entertainment group, Green Flowers Group of Companies, in collaboration with Ms. Dennies Chico Constance Wednesday, April 29, donated 60 bags of 25-kg rice to the Alive in Christ Church and the Jallah Town Community.

The rice was intended to be distributed among the aged and disabled people of the Jallah Town Community, in Monrovia. This community is one of the very impoverished communities in Liberia's capital.

According to Mr. Patrick Paulue Karmo, Chairman of Jallah Town Community in District #8, Montserrado County, Ms. Constance, who owns and operates the Green Flowers Group of Companies, was born and grew up in Jallah Town before travelling to the US, where she has been for a number of years.

Speaking before the older and disabled women began receiving their rations, Chairman Karmo spoke of Ms. Constance's late mother being a humanitarian and so her daughter was just emulating what her mother had done for many years before her passing.

"When she was alive, some of her friends used to go to her and say 'Oldma, aint get salt today oh'. The oldma used to say 'come.' Some of you here today can bear witness of that," he said.

Ms. Constance's gesture comes at the time when the Liberian government has issued a State of Emergency in the fight against the deadly Coronavirus disease.

During this State of Emergency, Liberians and other residents are to be home from 1500 hours to 0600 daily for the next few weeks. The government hopes that this measure will stop and break the transmission chain of the virus.

Speaking further, Chairman Karmo said Dennies' gesture came just in time; adding: "Because when you say people should stay home, there should be something there to make them stay home, most especially food."

According to him, Dennies had also taken into considerations Jallah Town's residents' major source of income.

"Our source of income in Jallah Town, she said 'My people are cold water sellers, they sell cool aid and there is no current in the community, how will they sustain themselves during this time,' so that is the reason why she sent us this rice," Chairman Karmo added.

As the bags of rice were not enough for each person to take home one, each recipient got 15 salmon cups just so everyone would have something for their families.

According to the community chairman, beneficiaries included single mothers having over five kids to feed, older women who can't afford to make ends-meet and women living with disabilities.

Ms. Constance also asked Chairman Karmo to share the rice with her late mother's church -- Alive in Christ -- which is also in the same community.

The head of the church praised Ms. Constance for thinking about them, too.

"We are so grateful for this help in time like this. When someone remembers you in time of trouble, they are your friend. So as a church, we want to say thank you and may God continues to bless you, Dennies."

The church representative even offered up prayers for Dennies' health and for more of God's blessings to be bestowed upon her.

All of the beneficiaries, in separate remarks, extended their thanks and appreciation to Dennies and prayed for God's continued blessings upon her.

Dennies told this newspaper that the donation was a personal contribution from her to Liberians, who are not able to fend for themselves, for conditions of their ages and disabilities, especially in the wake of ongoing stay home requirement amidst the fight against COVID-19 in the country.

Miss Constance, who is founder and CEO of the Green Flowers Group and host of the Dennies Chico Constance show, is also a US-Liberian actress and cultural dancer.

She said, "Overcoming poverty is not a task of charity, it is an act of justice."

Dennies, who hosts motivational shows on Facebook, further said that the donation was in memory of her late mother, Wade B. Scott, who was devoted to sharing and caring for humanity.

She was represented at the distribution site by her sister, Ms. Vivian T. Kyne.