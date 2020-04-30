Liberia: Chinese Community Donates Food, Non-Food Items to Buttress Govt's Efforts Against COVID-19

30 April 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Alaskai Moore Johnson

Monrovia — The Chinese Community in Liberia has donated a consignment of assorted and non-assorted materials to the Government of Liberia amidst efforts to contain further spread of the deadly Coronavirus disease in the country.

The items, valued at US$9,000, include 300 bags of 25-kg rice, 50 faucet buckets, 30 cartoons of alcohol and assorted jeans wears.

The Chinese Community's donation was channeled through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for onward delivery to the Ministry of Health and the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NHPIL) as they lead the fight against the global pandemic in Liberia.

The Chairman of the Chinese Community in Liberia, Mr. QI said the donation is their own way of supporting the Liberian Government in combating the Coronavirus disease, which continues to pose threat to the lives of Liberians and other nationalities residing with our borders.

Mr. QI said the Chinese Community appreciates the positive steps being taken by the Ministry of Health and NPHIL in ensuring the safety of all Liberians and foreign residents alike.

"We also want to say that we all are in this fight together and as we follow the advice of our medical experts, we can be sure that we will emerge victorious and stronger than before," he assured.

The Chairman of the Chinese community in Liberia also noted that his community looks forward to a brighter future and further commended the Liberian Government for the care and attention accorded members of the Chinese Community especially in early February when they were quarantined.

