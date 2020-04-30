African Union to Continue Its Support for Sudan

Khartoum — The African Union has affirmed its ongoing support for Sudan's efforts to achieve a sustainable comprehensive peace, development, security and stability.

Yesterday, Lt Gen Shamseldon Kabashi, member of the Sovereign Council and member of the government delegation to the peace negotiations, discussed a number of peace and security issues with the head of the African Union office in Khartoum, Ambassador Mohamed Belaish.

In press statements after the meeting, Omar Gamareldin, State Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, welcomed the readiness of the African Union to support Sudan on its next mission to the country.

He said that the next mission will be based on Article 6 of the AU Charter in which no military will take part. "Whether it be with blue caps or international police forces, the mission will be political, in support of the transitional period in Sudan."

The head of the AU office in Khartoum, Ambassador Mohamed Belaish, expressed his confidence in the capacity of the transitional government to accomplish a comprehensive peace and deal with the challenges facing the transitional period, including the coronavirus pandemic, and the spread of rumours aimed at destabilising the country.

In end January, Sudan's transitional government requested UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to establish a Special Political Mission/Peace Support Operation to assist in the peace process, and help Sudan to mobilise international financial assistance.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained in a statement on Tuesday that the government wishes a UN presence in Sudan based on chapter VI of the UN Charter, meant to support the building and monitoring of peace, but does not allow the international troops to use force.

Last week, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Under-Secretary-General for UN Peace Operations assured the Security Council that the UN is "fully mobilised" to continue supporting the Sudanese people, despite the "dire" situation his colleague Rosemary DiCarlo, Under-Secretary-General for UN Political and Peacebuilding Affairs mentioned in her briefing to the UNSC earlier that day.

