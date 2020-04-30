Somalia: Ugandan Peacekeeper Tests Positive for COVID-19

30 April 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Ugandan soldiers, operating under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), advanced towards Buurhkaba from their former position in the town of Leego alongside members of the Somali National Army (SNA). The purpose of such an advance is to eventually open up the road from Mogadishu to Baidoa and connect the two citys currently under AMISOM's control. AU UN IST PHOTO / TOBIN JONES.

A Ugandan peacekeeper serving under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) has tested positive for COVID-19 in the Somalian capital of Mogadishu, a military spokesperson said here on Thursday.

"He is doing well and receiving great medical attention. Thanks to the UPDF (Uganda People's Defense Forces) health officers that have gained practical experience through their support to the national anti-COVID-19 campaign," said Richard Karemire, Ugandan military spokesperson.

"The rest of the troops are observing guidelines issued by the government of Uganda, the AMISOM leadership and, of course, the host federal government of Somalia," he said.

Those who have had recent close contact with the infected peacekeeper have been put under quarantine in Mogadishu, according to the military.

Somalia's health ministry on Wednesday confirmed 54 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 582.

Uganda has over 6,000 troops serving under the AMISOM in the volatile East African nation.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Rwandan President Sacks Fifth Cabinet Member

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.