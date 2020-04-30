Somalia: Ugandan Peacekeeper Tests Positive for COVID-19

Ugandan soldiers, operating under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), advanced towards Buurhkaba from their former position in the town of Leego alongside members of the Somali National Army (SNA). The purpose of such an advance is to eventually open up the road from Mogadishu to Baidoa and connect the two citys currently under AMISOM's control. AU UN IST PHOTO / TOBIN JONES.

A Ugandan peacekeeper serving under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) has tested positive for COVID-19 in the Somalian capital of Mogadishu, a military spokesperson said here on Thursday.

"He is doing well and receiving great medical attention. Thanks to the UPDF (Uganda People's Defense Forces) health officers that have gained practical experience through their support to the national anti-COVID-19 campaign," said Richard Karemire, Ugandan military spokesperson.

"The rest of the troops are observing guidelines issued by the government of Uganda, the AMISOM leadership and, of course, the host federal government of Somalia," he said.

Those who have had recent close contact with the infected peacekeeper have been put under quarantine in Mogadishu, according to the military.

Somalia's health ministry on Wednesday confirmed 54 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 582.

Uganda has over 6,000 troops serving under the AMISOM in the volatile East African nation.