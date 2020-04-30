Ghana: GFA to Determine Future May 5

30 April 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has been given a May 5 deadline by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to decide whether or not the Ghana Premier League will continue or it will be annulled in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The directive, according to citi sports, was carried in a letter written by CAF to all its member associations on Tuesday and it stated that replies needed to be given by May 5 to give CAF enough time to plan for football later this calendar year.

The Ghanaian league has been on suspension since March 15 and several other leagues on the continent have also been frozen due to the pandemic.

On the continental level, the CAF Champions League and the Confederation Cup have also been put on hold.

