Ghana: Man Grabbed for Impersonating Canadian Soldier

A 41-year-old man, Bernard Ayeh of Adjirigarnor, a suburb of Accra, has been arrested by the Ghana Military Police at Adenta, also a suburb, for posing as a Canadian army officer.

The suspect was apprehended near Adenta Barrier wearing a camouflage uniform while driving a Mazda saloon car with registration no GR-1406-20.

A statement issued by Colonel Eric Aggrey-Quashie, Director of Public Relations

of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), said guns and other items found in his possession when arrested, had been confiscated.

It said the items included two different types of pistols; a Walther PPS pistol serial numbered AK5810 with 15 rounds and a Springfield Armory XD-9 pistol serial numbered XD883001) and two pistol holsters.

Others were two handcuffs with keys, a jack knife, a baton, two fake Canadian Army identity cards bearing the name Lt Col Bernard Ayeh, three mobile phones and an amount of GH¢ 13,470.40.

According to the statement, the suspect, was earlier spotted by a senior officer of the Ghana Army around Peduase, but the suspect sped off upon sighting the Ghana Army vehicle, thereby raising suspicion.

It said the Military Police was notified following which the senior officer and his aides pursued him to the Adenta Barrier where he was nabbed.

Upon interrogation, the statement said, the suspect confessed he was not a Canadian Army officer, but once worked as a contractor with the Canadian Army where he acquired the Canadian Army camouflage uniform.

It said the suspect also disclosed that he bought one of the pistols from an official at the Ghana Police Headquarters while he inherited the other one from a late uncle.

Further checks by the Military Police, it said, also revealed the suspect's name had come up in an investigation in respect of impersonating a military officer and other matters under investigation before the investigative agencies.

"The Military Police has accordingly processed the suspect for referral to the Police Headquarters for further investigation and possible prosecution,"it said and called on any member of the general public who had fallen victim to the activities of the suspect to come forward to assist in investigations.